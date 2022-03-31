Intel shows off new Arc GPUs in detailed showcase

Intel has cracked the lid on its pot of Arc graphics goodies, giving us a good look at what these GPUs may well be capable of. The first cards will be part of the Arc Alchemist A-series of GPUs and are set to launch this summer. The flagship card will have as much as 16GB of GDDR memory, and will utilize the full Arc ACM G10 GPU with 32 Xe cores.

Intel is making a big push into the discrete GPU market in 2022, launching a new line of Arc mobile graphics chips in the next few weeks, and following up with desktop GPUs later this year. It has a new GPU control software to go with it all, and its patented XeSS upscaling technology, which will rival DLSS and FSR 2.0.

Mobile GPU performance is expected to be pretty impressive, whereas on the desktop it's still unknown how well the card(s) will perform. It's speculated that the ACM-G10 would be able to perform around the region of an RX 6700XT, as the specs are somewhat comparable.

The Intel GPU will have a 406mm die zie -- larger than both the AMD Navi 22 in the 6700XT, and the GA104 in the 3070 Ti, as per VideoCardz.That gives it a total of 21.7 billion transistors, though, more than either of those AMD and Nvidia alternatives. It will reportedly have an overall F32 performance of 13.5 TFLOPs, or around the same as the 6700 XT.

It will run on a smaller node, though, TSMC's N6 process that AMD is also using for its Radeon 6000 mobile graphics chips.

Expect more details about these GPUs to drop in the next couple of months.