Kingdom Hearts is coming to PC in a big way

In the continued blurring of the lines between console and PC exclusivity, the majority of Kingdom Hearts games are coming to the PC in the next few weeks. It's not quite as universally available as you might like, however, as they'll be Epic Store exclusives, but now you don't need to own a whole other piece of hardware to play them, at least.

The Kingdom Hearts games that are set to make the jump to the Epic Store include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts II.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III, and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. They'll be joining Fortnite and everything else Epic publishes on the store on March 30.

For those who don't know, this collection of oddly named games combines many of the most important Kingdom Heart experiences into miniature collectives. They offer updated and improved versions of classics like the original Kingdom Hearts and its sequel, as well as cinematic versions of Nintendo DS exclusives, like 358/2 Days and Re:Coded.

Just announced



The iconic @KINGDOMHEARTS Series is coming to PC for the first time ever on March 30th!



Are you ready to join Sora and friends in their battle against the darkness? Pre-order all the titles in the @KINGDOMHEARTS series starting today https://t.co/nUKDdLoEcZ pic.twitter.com/RgcfVk3CFA — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 11, 2021

The only downside to all this is that the games won't be cheap. The Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 ReMIX are $40, while Kindom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and 3 are $$50 a pop. Same with Melody of Memory.

Still, if you've never played Kingdom Hearts games before, or have missed out one or two along the way, there's plenty here to enjoy and they represent some great anime gaming experiences in their own right, even without all the fun Disney tie ins.

You can pre-order the games now, here.