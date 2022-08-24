Mount and Blade II Bannerlord gets official release date

After over a decade of development and two years of Early Access, Taleworlds' long-awaited sequel to hit open world strategy game, Mount and Blade Warband, is finally going to see an official release. Bannerlord is much the same as its predecessors, but it overhauls the experience with upgraded systems, graphics, menus, and more, making for a more comprehensive Mount and Blade experience.

It's not as impressive as some of the biggest Mount and Blade overhaul mods, but it's a good start.

Bannerlord was originally announced in 2012, and it's been under development ever since. It includes a new siege system, weapon crafting, battle maps that are based on the terrain you're in on the main map, and a whole lot more. The most obvious change, though, is the graphics, which bring Mount and Blade into the 2010s, even if it still doesn't look like a cutting-edge experience.

What it does have, though, is a massive number of on-screen warriors. Whether you've stacked your army with archers, infantry, cavalry, or a mix of all three, you'll be able to have hundreds of fighters in every battle, as long as your PC can keep up. Maybe even a thousand if you have a particularly powerful rig.

And that's before the modders get to work. When Prophecy of Pendor makes the jump, my life will disappear for a while.

Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord will launch on October 25, on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.