Need a new CPU? AMD's Ryzen 3600 is the cheapest it's ever been

If you're in the market for a PC upgrade, then now's a great time to do it. AMD's fantastic Ryzen 3600 gaming processor is at its lowest price ever, making it a perfect jumping off point for a new mid-range gaming PC, and saving you a heap of money to spend on a new graphics card, faster memory, or more storage space.

AMD's Ryzen 3000 series has been fantastic since its inception, and only really falls behind Intel's new 10th-generation Comet Lake chips in raw gaming performance, and only then by small margins. AMD's 3600 is still a great CPU and at its new price of just $155 with a cooler represents one of the most bang for buck CPU buys we've seen in quite some time.

The Ryzen 3600 comes with six cores, but supports 12 threads thanks to simultaneous multithreading. Its base clock is 3.6GHz, but it regularly boosts up to 4.2GHz on a single core. It can be overclocked to X speeds too, giving you close to 4.3Ghz all cores. Combine it with an x570 motherboard and you'll even get support for PCIexpress 4.0, opening up the potential for serious graphical performance too.

If you need a little more power than the 3600 has to offer, the 3700X is the next step up, but at over $120 more. The 3800X is only $40 more than that now too, but its quite expensive for what you get. The 3900X is a better buy at $400, heavily discounted from its $500 launch price. But only really worth it if you can make use of its 12 cores.

