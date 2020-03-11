New Tony Hawk game rumored to launch in 2020

It's been five years since the last Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game, and 13 long years since the last classic entry in the series, from Neversoft. But we might be getting a brand new Tony Hawk skating game in 2020, with new rumors suggesting its launch may not be far away.

We first heard hints of rumors about a new Tony Hawk game in 2019, when pro skateboard Lizzie Armanto revealed that she had been working with a developer on a new skateboarding game. An industry leaker known for their accuracy also claimed that a prototype remake of the original Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 was doing the rounds at Activision, suggesting we may see a return to classic form from the iconic series, as per Eurogamer.

The latest rumor though, all but cements it. Punk band, The Death Set revealed on Twitter that they had "Just licensed five new songs to Tony Hawk 2020 game. You'll be hearing this sh*7 soon."

Although that seems likely to be a major NDA breach, Death Set has unwittingly confirmed that the game is in the works and isn't far from release.

Activision hasn't responded to any of these leaks or rumors, but it's seen major success reviving other portions of its popular franchises. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater seems prime for a resurgence of its own.