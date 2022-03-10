Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti to launch on March 29

Nvidia has finally given embargo information for its long-awaited RTX 3090 Ti graphics card to reviewers, telling them that they can begin releasing information on March 29, the same day the card is set to release. No word yet on pricing for the new card, but considering the already astronomical cost of the RTX 3090, expect this one to be well north of $2,000 retail, and over $3,000 when it actually comes time to buy one.

The RTX 3090 Ti was originally supposed to launch at the end of January after a CES unveiling, but it was delayed due to problems with the 2GB GDDR6X modules Nvidia was using for the design. Now that that's been sorted out, though, the card is almost ready to hit prime time and will feature the GA102-350 GPU with 10752 CUDA cores, and 24GB of 21 Gbps GDDR6X memory in those same 2GB configurations. That should make cooling easier, since all the chips can be on one side of the card.

Despite the added CUDA cores, clock speeds will increase significantly over the RTDX 3090, giving this card a base clock of 1560MHz, and a boost clock as high as 1860MHz. That's before overclocking and advanced cooling. Expect AIB partner cards to be even more impressive.

The card is expected to demand as much as 450W of power when running at stock and will make use of a 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector.

Look out for the card in the next couple of weeks. We may even get some leaks about performance or pricing before the 29th.