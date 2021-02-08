Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti might have just 12GB of RAM, not 20GB

A new and updated specification leak for the rumored Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti has been released, suggesting that it won't have the 20GB of memory it was originally speculated to have, but 12GB. It'll still be GDDR6X, so it'll be very fast, but only 2GB more memory than the original 3080 and 1GB more than the 2080 Ti, seems like a low bar, even if the core count is improved to provide greater competition for AMD's RX 6090 XT.

Nvidia might retain the performance crown with its RTX series graphics cards, thanks to DLSS and vastly superior ray tracing capabilities to AMD, but team red caught up very quickly with its RDNA 2 generation, giving Nvidia quite the shock with how close it managed to make its top performing cards. That lead to Nvidia rejigging its plans for follow up cards and their specifications, the 3080 Ti has reportedly gone through several iterations. The latest, will see it have 12GB of GDDR6X, and an additional 1,500 CUDA cores over the 3080, as well as 15% more Tensor cores and RT cores.

Things have changed.

Maybe the current spec is 10240FP32, 12G GD6X. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) February 6, 2021

What will be hard to find, though, is a price point which seems fair. The new card will have to be more expensive than the 3080, but if it's anything like $1,000, it will massively undercut the 3090 whilst getting very close to its performance, if not beating it outright. That would give AMD trouble for the 6900 XT, but do nothing for those who spent a fortune on a 3090, expecting it to be the top card for some time.

The 3080 is expected to debut in April, but stock is likely to be low.