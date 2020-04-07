Origin PC is making a laptop with a Ryzen 3900 in it

Origin PC has announced a new high-end gaming laptop with AMD hardware inside. It takes the 12-core monster that is the 3900X and pairs it down to a 3900, which has a significantly lower TDP. It still clocks pretty high though, and with 12 cores, it should be a powerhouse of a system, especially when paired up with an optional Nvidia RTX 2070.

AMD's third-generation Ryzen desktop CPUs are incredibly efficient chips, especially when you play with the clock speeds and undervolt them. That's lead to a number of gaming laptop makers to cram them into their new builds, offering hitherto unheard of performance in a compact chassis. This is where all the excitement is right now, with Intel's new generation CPUs not offering much in the way of performance gains and struggling with thermal and power demands.

This Origin EON15-X will come with a range of Ryzen 3000-series CPUs, including the 3600 and 3900. They'll have graphics options starting at an Nvidia RTX 2060, with an optional upgrade to the 2070 Max-Q edition. It will also sport up to 32GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz, 1080p display with trim bezels and a backlit keyboard.

All of this can be yours starting at $1,550, with the highest configuration including the 3900, costing you at least $2,570, as per VideoCardz.