Play as an animal Bernie Sanders in this new Reigns-like political sim

You're the first democratic socialist president in the history of the animal kingdom. That's the pitch for Molleindustria's Democratic Socialism Simulator, where you play an anthropomorphic version of Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, and try to do right by a fictional, animal-based civilization.

Mechanically it's a little like the Reigns kingdom simulator, where you'll be forced with making choices with typically one or two choices to make for each. Your decisions will lead to changes in the fortune of the country, your re-election campaign, and even your livelihood as you face the prospect of taxing the rich and powerful to help provide for the many. But will the few allow it?

The game features hundreds of choices based on existing government policy, but with a democratic socialistic stance. Scenarios are randomly generated to keep the game fresh and there are multiple ways to end any one game, so you can find your own path to victory. Whatever that means to you.

Throughout the game you'll have to deal with a fun cast of anthropomorphic characters who all have very strong opinions about how you should be running things. It will be your job to decide who's right and how you want to respond. They won't all continue to support you if you ignore them, however.

The game is available in a few demo mode, or $5 for the full game over on Itch.io.