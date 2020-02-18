Rainbox Six Siege could be one of next-gen consoles' first launches

As with each new-generation of consoles that have come before, the next-gen, set to debut later this year with the Xbox Series X and PS5, will have some new games on launch day. They will also have some old games. Fun, classic games of today, that will make the jump to the new platform to help pad game libraries on launch day, but also offer something a little new and exciting for anyone who's been playing them for some time already. Rainbox Six: Siege, could well be one of those games.

Game director Leroy Athanassof announced it as such during an interview with Windows Central, saying that Siege would be there on day one. He wouldn't be drawn on an actual launch date, which is unsurprising since Microsoft and Sony have announced those dates yet (and may well not have shared them with anyone to avoid any accidental leaks) but it seems clear that we can expect a new-gen version of Siege when the consoles do debut sometime before the holidays 2020.

It's not clear yet what enhancements we can expect from the new game, but at a minimum we'd expect to see the entirety of the game's extensive update history to be ported over, so you'll be playing the absolute latest version of the game when it becomes available. There may also be some graphical updates and tweaks to the look of the game, because why wouldn't you take advantage of all that extra graphical horsepower?

Siege 2 is in development too, we're told, but it won't be released for some time, so don't expect it later this year. Maybe 2021?