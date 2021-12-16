Ring Girl joins dead by daylight killer roster

The next chapter in Dead by Daylight's expansion of playable killers, takes us back to the early 2000s in hair-covered style. Dead by Daylight is crossing over with Ring, or if you like, its original 1991 Japanese novel inspiration, Ringu. Either way, the next killer will either be a well or a little girl with hair covering her face.

The Ring might not have been a masterpiece of film making, but the central horror elements are iconic, inspiring countless other movies and games since. Video tapes might not be the technology du jour any more, but Ring Girl is still as scary as ever, and she's going to feature prominently in Dead by Daylight's next chapter.

“We are very excited for the collaboration with Behaviour Interactive and the Dead by Daylight team,” says Kadokawa producer Reiko Imayasu. “We’ll be sending one of our most haunting characters to the Fog to pour down horrors that will rival all the great predecessors. Fans should beware of their heart; this deadly newcomer will definitely strike them, and they will tremble with fear whilst they wait.”

The next chapter of Dead by Daylight is set to release in Marc 2022 on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.