Rockstar confirms GTA 6 is in the works

Rockstar has been presumed to be working on a sequel to the highest grossing game of all time: GTA V, for some time. But now it's made things official, and, as you might expect, it is planning to make it something very "special."

The Grand Theft Auto series has proven to be one of the most popular franchises of all time, and despite having the largest budget of any game ever made, GTA V has proved to be the industry's biggest cash cow for a commercial release, selling over 150 million copies across three consoles generations, PCs, smartphones, and more, and continues to generate masses of revenue for Rockstar with its GTA Online game mode and all its various cosmetics, cash buys, and DLCs.

The sequel is likely to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, game releases of all time, with expectations incredibly high. Rockstar is hoped not only to produce a new, gorgeous-looking Grand Theft Auto game, but also one that learns from the mistakes of GTA V, like launching without certain online Heist elements, a delayed PC release, and more.

Although it's been presumed GTA 6 has been in the works for years already, we now have it direct from the horse's mouth.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

This announcement was later backed up by VP of animation at Rockstar, Jim Jagger, who said it was going to be something very special.

This is going to be special... https://t.co/CmgUCKXztm — Jim Jagger (@JimJagger) February 4, 2022

Still, just because it's being worked on doesn't mean GTA 6 is coming any time soon. There's some speculation it will arrive sometime in 2024.