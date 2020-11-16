RTX 3060 Ti listed by major manufacturers

Nvidia's looking to get ahead of the game with mid-range GPU solutions with the release of its long-rumored RTX 3060 Ti. It's now been confirmed as real by a number of manufacturers which have lined it up alongside their already announced RTX 3000 series cards. Its specifications may vary by manufacturer a little, but it should deliver performance comparable to a last-generation RTX 2080.

The RTX 3000 series has been marred by production problems, with the RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 quickly sold out and retailing at ridiculous prices as scalpers try to make a buck on the high demand of these new-gen GPUs. Their performance is impressive though, and the RTX 3060 Ti could be much the same.

WCCFTech reports that it offers 4864 CUDA cores, and a boost clock of 1,665MHz. Its 8GB of GDDR6 memory across the 256-bit bus gives it the same bandwidth as the RTX 3070 — 448Gbps. Coincidentally, that's the same bandwidth as the last-generation RTX 2080. It has slightly fewer RT and Tensor cores, but then these are second and third-generation cores, respectively, so operate far faster than that last-generation card's, and should offer much improved performance.

The question for now, is how much will it cost? Speculation suggests that it could come in at around $399, which would make it a fair mirror of the RTX 2060 when it first debuted, with prices steadily falling to around $300 by the end of the generation. Launch could be anywhere in November or December, but that's entirely up in the air.

They should be coming soon though, as both ASUS and MSI have listed over 10 different versions of the 3060 a piece. That suggests that stock may be better than the higher-end models, too.

Would an RTX 3060 Ti tempt you into buying a new gen GPU?

Image source: Videocardz