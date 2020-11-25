Steam Autumn Sale could start today

Steam's next big sale, the Autumn Sale, could start as soon as today, Wednesday November 25, according to the SteamDatabase Twitter account, which regularly collates intriguing information about Steam. It even nails down the time it expects the sale to begin. At the time of writing, it's just over six hours from now, at 1PM Eastern.

Steam Autumn Sale 2020 will begin next Wednesday (25th) along with Steam Awards Nominations for 2020.



This time around, there will be 2 new categories: "Best Soundtrack" and "Sit Back and Relax".



— Steam Database (@SteamDB) November 21, 2020

This isn't officially confirmed as of yet, but due to the accuracy of SteamDB claims generally, it's a safe bet to assume we can expect the Autumn Sale to drop any time now. It's thought that the sale will run for two weeks, giving plenty of time for deals to proliferate, without getting in the way of the impending, and typically grander, Winter sale.

SteamDB further predicts that that sale will begin on December 22, and run through to January 5, followed by the Games Festival in early February.

If the Autumn sale does hit later today, what will you be hoping to get a deal on?