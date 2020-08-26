Super Bomberman R Online to launch as Stadia exclusive on September 1

Google will have a new exclusive for its Stadia platform starting September 1st. It's not quite what you might expect from a 2020 debut, but it's an intriguing one nonetheless. It's Super Bomberman R Online, which draws on the pedigree of the classic explosive game and makes it more of a battle royale.

Super Bomberman R Online will introduce 64-player Bomberman battles, where four players duke it out on a map, with the winner proceeding to the next one, while 25 other 4-man games take place at the same time, gradually narrowing it down to a singular winner. To make it more of a social experience, it will leverage Stadia's Crowd Play feature, which lets YouTube streamer viewers jump into the same games as the people they're watching.

Super Bomberman R Online will be free to play for Stadia Pro users on September 1st, and will be free for anyone to claim as part of the Premium Edition bundle until November 30. After that the game will be $10 up front. Stadia basic users will have to pay that price from the get go to take part.