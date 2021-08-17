Upgrading to Alder Lake? Noctua will give you a free cooling bracket

Noctua will give those who own its existing range of coolers and want to continue to do so on Intel's upcoming LGA1700 socket for new Alder lake processors, a free bracket upgrade kit to keep them compatible. Further to that end, all Noctua coolers which are currently compatible with Intel CPUs, will soon feature a mounting kit for LGA1700 CPUs.

“We have offered free-of-charge mounting upgrade kits to our customers ever since AMD introduced AM2 in 2006, and we’re proudly continuing this tradition with Intel’s upcoming Amber Lake-S processors and the LGA1700 socket”, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “Customers will be able to upgrade most Noctua CPU coolers since 2005 at no additional cost, so even 15-year-old coolers can be used on the latest processors!”

The mounting kits feature the catchy names of "NM-i17xx-MP83 and NM-i17xx-MP78 SecuFirm2." They feature the same high-end materials and build quality of all existing Noctua coolers, and show the company's commitment to its users remaining loyal to the brand through the free upgrade. Noctua will be eating thousands of even millions in costs for these free upgrade kits, but they'll be free forever, nontheless.

“Using a CPU cooler across several platform generations instead of buying a new heatsink for each generation is not only economical, it also helps to reduce unnecessary waste and save precious resources”, explaind Noctua CEO, Roland Mossig. “By upgrading rather than replacing your cooler, you’re actively contributing to a more sustainable PC industry!”

The only caveat is that you'll need to have a valid proof-of-purchase for an existing Noctua cooler, as well as proof of purchase for an LGA 1700 motherboard.

They will come in both silver and black versions, giving those with different color schemes some options for matching their existing systems.

Postage won't be fast by default, but you can pay up to $8 for expedited shipping.