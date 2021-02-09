Who is still buying GTA V?

GTA V is, by far, the most successful commercial game ever made. It's not the most popular, not quite, but it's not far off, and as a full price AAA game, the fact that it's sold enough copies to be even considered in the conversation is utterly unparalleled. To date, GTA V has sold 140 million copies. Just as impressive, is this near-eight-year-old game sold some five million copies in the past four months alone. That made 2020 the highest selling year for GTA V since its 2013 release.

Just who is still buying it? Everyone, apparently.

Originally released for the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation of consoles, GTA V later debuted on the PC, Xbox One, and PS5. It will be re-released again with updated visuals for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year. It's been regularly updated by Rockstar, with the major developer also releasing features like multiplayer heists which were promised at launch but didn't make it into the online experience at the time.

Rockstar has launched other games over the years, like Red Dead Redemption 2, but it's been quite quiet on the GTA front. While fans may have wondered why we haven't heard much about GTA VI as of yet, these sales are why. Why would Rockstar feel the need to develop another game which will cost it as much as a quarter of a billion dollars, when it can continue to sell the old game at a rate that outstrips even brand new AAA games?

GTA 6 is in the works, though. It just won't be here for some time to come. Expect Rockstar to glean the benefits of GTA V on a brand new generation of consoles for at least a year before we start to see GTA 6 news.