Amnesia: The Bunker (+4 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Amnesia The Bunker by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: God Mode # Gameplay NumPad2: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Stats Max Health Health Notes ------------------------------------------------------- God Mode: Toggle on and in this mode you cannot be killed by normal damage, you can fire the gun at will, and possibly there are other things that are available to you. This mode is from the developers. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp