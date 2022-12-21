Anno 1800 v16.0.1189742 (+9 Trainer) [DNA]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Anno 1800 v16.0.1189742 +9 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:....v16.0.1189742 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:...............Ubisoft Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:..........No Chiptune Date:.............09. Dec 2022 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:.............................................Anno1800.exe MD5 Hash:.................... 70458BC1E2F889186947766508C2FE5A Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 +500.000 Money Num 1 Max Influence Num 2 Max Diplomacy Reputation Num 3 Always Full Warehouses Num 4 Unlimited Health Num 5 One Hit Kill Num 6 Instant Build/Training Num 7 Player Ships Superspeed Num 8 Freeze NON-Player Ships @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats Num 4 - Unlimited Health This option is working for selected ships and buildings... @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021