Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key v1.0-v1.05 (+33 Trainer) [FLiNG]

July 5, 2023 - 5:29pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1 - Infinite Health
Num 2 - Max Break Guard
Num 3 - Infinite AP
Num 4 - Infinite CC
Num 5 - Infinite Order Drives
Num 6 - Max T-Lv
Num 7 - Instant Action/No Wait Time
Num 8 - Infinite Secret Key Duration
Num 9 - One Hit Break
Num 0 - Super Damage/One Hit Kills
Num . - Damage Multiplier
Num + - Defense Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 1 - Stealth Mode
Ctrl+Num 2 - Max Item Quality
Ctrl+Num 3 - Gather Items Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 4 - Gather Items Send To Container
Ctrl+Num 5 - Infinite Food Duration
Ctrl+Num 6 - Freeze Daytime
Ctrl+Num 7 - Time Lapse Speed
Ctrl+Num 8 - Set Game Speed
Alt+Num 1 - Edit Cole
Alt+Num 2 - Edit Gold Coins
Alt+Num 3 - Cole & Gold Coins Multiplier
Alt+Num 4 - Edit Gems
Alt+Num 5 - Edit Core Shards
Alt+Num 6 - Core Shards Multiplier
Alt+Num 7 - Edit SP
Alt+Num 8 - Infinite Hollow Keys
Alt+Num 9 - Infinite Secret Keys
Alt+Num 0 - Infinite Exp
Alt+Num . - Exp Multiplier
Alt+Num + - Max Puni Exp
Alt+Num - - Max Puni Stats

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

