- PC
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key v1.0-v1.05 (+33 Trainer) [FLiNG]
OPTIONS Num 1 - Infinite Health Num 2 - Max Break Guard Num 3 - Infinite AP Num 4 - Infinite CC Num 5 - Infinite Order Drives Num 6 - Max T-Lv Num 7 - Instant Action/No Wait Time Num 8 - Infinite Secret Key Duration Num 9 - One Hit Break Num 0 - Super Damage/One Hit Kills Num . - Damage Multiplier Num + - Defense Multiplier Ctrl+Num 1 - Stealth Mode Ctrl+Num 2 - Max Item Quality Ctrl+Num 3 - Gather Items Multiplier Ctrl+Num 4 - Gather Items Send To Container Ctrl+Num 5 - Infinite Food Duration Ctrl+Num 6 - Freeze Daytime Ctrl+Num 7 - Time Lapse Speed Ctrl+Num 8 - Set Game Speed Alt+Num 1 - Edit Cole Alt+Num 2 - Edit Gold Coins Alt+Num 3 - Cole & Gold Coins Multiplier Alt+Num 4 - Edit Gems Alt+Num 5 - Edit Core Shards Alt+Num 6 - Core Shards Multiplier Alt+Num 7 - Edit SP Alt+Num 8 - Infinite Hollow Keys Alt+Num 9 - Infinite Secret Keys Alt+Num 0 - Infinite Exp Alt+Num . - Exp Multiplier Alt+Num + - Max Puni Exp Alt+Num - - Max Puni Stats
We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility. Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .
