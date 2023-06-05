Car For Sale Simulator 2023 (+7 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Car For Sale Simulator 2023 Trainer

Text file description: 
Car For Sale Simulator 2023 by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Skill Points
	 NumPad2: Unlimited EXP
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Money
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 Skill Point
	 EXP
	 Money
# Game
	 Game Speed
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Unlimited Money:
It will start working once you purchase something.
Money:
It will start working once you purchase something.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

