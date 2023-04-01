Dredge v1.0.3 (+6 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Rate

Total votes: 7
100
April 1, 2023 - 12:16pm
  • PC

Dredge v1.0.3 (+6 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Dredge Trainer

Text file description: 
DREDGE by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Environment
	 NumPad1: Always Noon
# Currency
	 NumPad2: Super Sell Fish
# Research
	 NumPad3: Easy Research
# Ship
	 NumPad4: Ship God Mode on Undock
# Gameplay
	 NumPad5: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Ship
	 Ship Speed
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Ship God Mode on Undock:
Toggle on while DOCKED, then when you LEAVE the dock the ship is invincible.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment