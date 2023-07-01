Far Cry 4 v1.10.0 (+19 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

July 1, 2023 - 3:26pm
Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
                   Far Cry 4 v1.10.0 +16 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:..........v1.10.0  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.......Ubisoft Connect  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............18. Jun 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:.........................................................
       MD5 Hash:.................... ________________________________
       File:.........................................................
       MD5 Hash:.................... ________________________________
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                      Infinite Health
                Num 1                      One Hit Kill
                Num 2                      Infinite Armor
                Num 3                      Infinite Stamina
                Num 4                      Infinite Oxygen
                Num 5                      Unlimited Ammo
                Num 6                      No Reload
                Num 7                      Unlimited Throwables
                Num 8                      Unlimited Syringes
                Num 9                      Unl. Special Syringes
            Num / (Divide)                 Unlimited Rucksack
           Num * (Multiply)                Max. Karma Points
             Num - (Sub)                   Max. Exp. Points
             Num + (Add)                   Get 20 Skillpoints
             CTRL + Num 0                  Get 666.666.666 Rupien
             CTRL + Num 1                  Stealth Mode
             CTRL + Num 2                  Unlock Weapons
             CTRL + Num 3                  Stealth Mode
             CTRL + Num 4                  Unlock Weapons
     @ Additional Notes  @
                       --->>> Virus Warnings <<<---
                First of all... I can't handle all possible
                antivirus programs so far out there.
                Some antivirus solution detects always a virus
                in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed
                and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can
                see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed.
                The best results i see with "VirusBuster".
                          About available cheats
                Num / (Divide) -  Max. Karma Points
                Activate this option and get or loose some karma
                to see the effect...
                Num * (Multiply) - Max. Exp. Points
                Activate this option and get some experience
                points to see the effect...
                Num - (Sub) - Get 20 Skillpoints
                Activate this option and open the skill menu to
                get 20 skill points...
                Num + (Add) - Get 666.666.666 Rupien
                Activate this option and go to your favourite
                weapon dealer and buy something to get massive
                rupien...
                [CTRL] + Num 0 - Stealth Mode
                With this option activated you're invisible for
                other persons. Animals can already see and attack
                you...
                [CTRL] + Num 1 - Unlock Weapons
                With this option activated you can buy all
                weapons directly. You must not unlock them with
                the campagne progress...
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                                Donators
                                   sawen
              *If you want to be listed here... Let me know*
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 10/2021

