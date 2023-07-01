- PC
Far Cry 4 v1.10.0 (+19 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]
_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Far Cry 4 v1.10.0 +16 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:..........v1.10.0 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.......Ubisoft Connect Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:.............No Music Date:.............18. Jun 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:......................................................... MD5 Hash:.................... ________________________________ File:......................................................... MD5 Hash:.................... ________________________________ Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Infinite Health Num 1 One Hit Kill Num 2 Infinite Armor Num 3 Infinite Stamina Num 4 Infinite Oxygen Num 5 Unlimited Ammo Num 6 No Reload Num 7 Unlimited Throwables Num 8 Unlimited Syringes Num 9 Unl. Special Syringes Num / (Divide) Unlimited Rucksack Num * (Multiply) Max. Karma Points Num - (Sub) Max. Exp. Points Num + (Add) Get 20 Skillpoints CTRL + Num 0 Get 666.666.666 Rupien CTRL + Num 1 Stealth Mode CTRL + Num 2 Unlock Weapons CTRL + Num 3 Stealth Mode CTRL + Num 4 Unlock Weapons @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Virus Warnings <<<--- First of all... I can't handle all possible antivirus programs so far out there. Some antivirus solution detects always a virus in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed. The best results i see with "VirusBuster". About available cheats Num / (Divide) - Max. Karma Points Activate this option and get or loose some karma to see the effect... Num * (Multiply) - Max. Exp. Points Activate this option and get some experience points to see the effect... Num - (Sub) - Get 20 Skillpoints Activate this option and open the skill menu to get 20 skill points... Num + (Add) - Get 666.666.666 Rupien Activate this option and go to your favourite weapon dealer and buy something to get massive rupien... [CTRL] + Num 0 - Stealth Mode With this option activated you're invisible for other persons. Animals can already see and attack you... [CTRL] + Num 1 - Unlock Weapons With this option activated you can buy all weapons directly. You must not unlock them with the campagne progress... @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021
