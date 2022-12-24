Grim Dawn Original & Definitive Edition v1.1.9.7 (+15 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Grim Dawn

Grim Dawn Original & Definitive Edition v1.1.9.7 (+15 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
                  Grim Dawn v1.1.9.7 +15 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:.........v1.1.9.7  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................Steam  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............11. Dec 2022
       File:............................................Grim Dawn.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... EEE7DB7FB259F5D80912950E8FDF9AC8
       File:.................................................Game.dll
       MD5 Hash:.................... 4769C3D4983D5034C1EE89BDE6A24D60
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @           @
                Num 0                       Unlimited Health
                Num 1                       One Hit Kill
                Num 2                       Unlimited Energy
                Num 3                       No Cooldown
                Num 4                       +500.000 Money (Iron)
                Num 5                       Unlimited Items
                Num 6                       Instant Level Up
                Num 7                       Max Faction Points
                Num 8                       +100 Attribute Points
                Num 9                       +10 Ability Points
            Num / (Divide)                  +10 Devotion Points
            Num * (Multiply)                Increased Move Speed
             Num - (Sub)                    Inc. Spell Cast Speed
             Num + (Add)                    Inc. Attack Speed
            CTRL + Num 0                    Better Loot
     @ Additional Notes  @
                       --->>> Virus Warnings <<<---
                First of all... I can't handle all possible
                antivirus programs so far out there.
                Some antivirus solution detects always a virus
                in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed
                and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can
                see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed.
                          About available cheats
                 --->>> No additional infos needed <<<---
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 09/2018

