Metro Exodus - Enhanced Edition v2.0.0.1 (+11 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Metro Exodus Enhanced v2.0.0.1 +11 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:.........v2.0.0.1 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.................CoDEX Tested on:......Windows 10 x64 Chiptune:..........No Chiptune Date:.............27. Jan 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:................*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:..........................................MetroExodus.exe MD5 Hash:.................... A13C0AE3ECF77263E6AB227465DE8D8F Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 Unlimited Ammo Num 2 No Reload Num 3 Weapons No Overheating Num 4 Weapons Max Pressure Num 5 Unlimited Throwables Num 6 Max Flashlight Energy Num 7 Max Gasmask Filter Timer Num 8 Gasmask Durability Num 9 One Hit Kill Num + (Add) Enemys wont shoot/attack @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats Num 2 - No Reload To prevent problems from the trainer some weapons are not affected... @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021