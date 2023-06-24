Middle-earth: Shadow of War v1.21 Upd: 20230615 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Middle-earth: Shadow of War

June 24, 2023
  • PC

Text file description: 
          Middle-earth - Shadow of War v1.21 +13 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:............v1.21  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:..............ElAmigos  Tested on:......Windows 10 x64
       Chiptune:..........No Chiptune  Date:.............28. Apr 2022
       File:..........................................ShadowOfWar.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... B0EFB40653856B3428FE6AB90B5C426D
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                    Unlimited Health
                Num 1                    One Hit Kill
                Num 2                    Unlimited Focus
                Num 3                    Unlimited Arrows
                Num 4                    Unlimited Might
                Num 5                    Unlimited Wrath
                Num 6                    Unl. Elven Rage Duration
                Num 7                    +50.000 Mirians
                Num 8                    Max. XP Points
                Num 9                    +20 Skillpoints
            Num / (Divide)               Stealth Mode
           Num * (Multiply)              Unlock All Skills
           Num - (Subtract)              Skills No Cooldown
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
             Num 7 - +50.000 Mirians
             Activate this option than open your inventory
             to see the effect...
             Num 9 - +20 Skillpoints
             Activate this option than open your character
             menu to see the effect...
     @    Final Words    @
