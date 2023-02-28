Perseus: Titan Slayer v1.1.0 (+15 Trainer) [FutureX]

February 28, 2023 - 3:04pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
Perseus: Titan Slayer v1.1.0 Plus +15 Trainer
___Hotkeys & Effects____
HOME         Active Trainer
Numpad1      Infinite Health
Numpad2      Infinite Mana
Numpad3      Infinite Ability + No Cooldown
Numpad4      Infinite Dive + No Cooldown
Numpad5      Infinite Medusa + No Cooldown
Numpad6      Super Attack Damage/One Hit Kill
Numpad7      Player: Super Speed
Numpad8      Infinite Health Potion + No Cooldown
Numpad9      Infinite Mana Potion + No Cooldown
Numpad0      Infinite Skill Points
Ctrl+1       Infinite Gold/Money
Ctrl+2       Shopkeeper: Free Buy!
Ctrl+3       Game: Super Speed
Ctrl+4       Game: Slow Motion
TELEPORT:
F1           Save Location
F2           Teleport
F3           Undo Teleport
Enjoy!
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__
Uploaded by FutureX
****://futurexgame.com
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__

