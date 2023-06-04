Red Solstice 2: Survivors v1.0-v2.98 (+22 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Red Solstice 2: Survivors

Rate

Total votes: 5
80
June 4, 2023 - 3:45pm
  • PC

Red Solstice 2: Survivors v1.0-v2.98 (+22 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1  Infinite Health
Num 2  Infinite Energy
Num 3  Infinite Ammo
Num 4  No Reload
Num 5  Skills Instant Cooldown
Num 6  Infinite Skill Upgrades (In Battle)
Num 7  Infinite Items
Num 8  Infinite XP
Num 9  XP Multiplier
Num 0  Super Damage/One Hit Kill
Num .  Damage Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 1  Edit Supplies
Ctrl+Num 2  Supply Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 3  Infinite Deployments
Ctrl+Num 4  Edit Specialists
Ctrl+Num 5  Max Global Intel
Ctrl+Num 6  No Loadout Power Cost
Ctrl+Num 7  Instant Research
Ctrl+Num 8  Instant Engineering
Ctrl+Num 9  Instant Upgrades
Ctrl+Num 0  Zero Infestation
Ctrl+Num .  Set Game Speed

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

More Red Solstice 2: Survivors Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment