Resident Evil Village v1.0-v20230625 (+23 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Resident Evil Village

July 6, 2023 - 3:23pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework.



1. Copy "dinput8.dll" to your game's main folder (where you can find re8.exe).

2. Start the game.



REFramework Source: https://github.com/praydog/REFramework/



==================================================================================================================



OPTIONS
Num 1  God Mode/Ignore Hit
Num 2  Infinite Health
Num 3  Infinite Ammo
Num 4  No Reload
Num 5  Rapid Fire
Num 6  No Recoil
Num 7  Infinite Items & Resources
Num 8  Ignore Crafting Requirements
Num 9  Set Game Speed
Num 0  One Hit Kill
Num .  Damage Multiplier
Num +  Highlight Items & Interactables
Alt+Num 1  Total Play Time -1 Hour
Alt+Num 2  Fill Cooking Recipe Without Ingredients
Alt+Num 3  Set Player Speed
Ctrl+Num 1  Edit Money
Ctrl+Num 2  Money Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 3  Edit CP
Ctrl+Num 4  Unlock All Extra Content Shop Items
Ctrl+Num 5  The Mercenaries: Infinite Time
Ctrl+Num 6  The Mercenaries: Max Score
Ctrl+Num 7  Score Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 8  The Mercenaries: Spawn Goal Instantly
