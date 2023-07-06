Resident Evil Village v1.0-v20230625 (+23 Trainer) [FLiNG]

This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework. 1. Copy "dinput8.dll" to your game's main folder (where you can find re8.exe). 2. Start the game. REFramework Source: https://github.com/praydog/REFramework/ ================================================================================================================== *NO9ehVO(uREFramework by praydogeg~8nbvS\O _Ob cgqNNekd\O 1. Y6R"dinput8.dll"0R8nbvU_re8.exe(WTN*NvU_ 0 2. L8nb REFrameworkS0W@Whttps://github.com/praydog/REFramework/ OPTIONS Num 1 God Mode/Ignore Hit Num 2 Infinite Health Num 3 Infinite Ammo Num 4 No Reload Num 5 Rapid Fire Num 6 No Recoil Num 7 Infinite Items & Resources Num 8 Ignore Crafting Requirements Num 9 Set Game Speed Num 0 One Hit Kill Num . Damage Multiplier Num + Highlight Items & Interactables Alt+Num 1 Total Play Time -1 Hour Alt+Num 2 Fill Cooking Recipe Without Ingredients Alt+Num 3 Set Player Speed Ctrl+Num 1 Edit Money Ctrl+Num 2 Money Multiplier Ctrl+Num 3 Edit CP Ctrl+Num 4 Unlock All Extra Content Shop Items Ctrl+Num 5 The Mercenaries: Infinite Time Ctrl+Num 6 The Mercenaries: Max Score Ctrl+Num 7 Score Multiplier Ctrl+Num 8 The Mercenaries: Spawn Goal Instantly NOTES This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework. 1. Copy dinput8.dll to your games main folder (where you can find re8.exe). 2. Start the game.