Silica (+12 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

May 11, 2023 - 1:47pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
Silica by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Invulnerable Player Units
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Health (Player Units)
	 NumPad3: No Reload
	 NumPad4: Rapid Fire
	 NumPad5: Super Zoom
	 NumPad6: No Recoil
	 NumPad7: Super Walk Speed
	 NumPad8: Super Jump
# Enemies
	 NumPad9: Easy Kills
# Game
	 Multiply: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 Jump
	 Walk Speed
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

