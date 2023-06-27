Slayer v08.06.2023 (+8 Trainer) [FutureX]

Slayer (2023)

June 27, 2023 - 1:00pm
  • PC

Slayer v08.06.2023 (+8 Trainer) [FutureX]

Text file description: 
Slayer v20230608 Plus +8 Trainer
___Hotkeys & Effects____
HOME         Active Trainer
Numpad1      Infinite Health
Numpad2      Infinite Armor
Numpad3      Infinite Ammo
Numpad4      Weapon: No Reload
Numpad5      One Hit/Fast Kill
Numpad6      Infinite Money
Numpad7      Game: Super Speed
Numpad8      Game: Slow Motion
Enjoy!
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__
Uploaded by FutureX
****://futurexgame.com
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

