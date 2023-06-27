June 27, 2023 - 1:00pm
- PC
Slayer v08.06.2023 (+8 Trainer) [FutureX]
Text file description:
Slayer v20230608 Plus +8 Trainer ___Hotkeys & Effects____ HOME Active Trainer Numpad1 Infinite Health Numpad2 Infinite Armor Numpad3 Infinite Ammo Numpad4 Weapon: No Reload Numpad5 One Hit/Fast Kill Numpad6 Infinite Money Numpad7 Game: Super Speed Numpad8 Game: Slow Motion Enjoy! _-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__ Uploaded by FutureX ****://futurexgame.com _-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__
We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
