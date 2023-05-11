Stray Blade v20230420 (+13 Trainer) [FutureX]

May 11, 2023 - 2:20pm
  • PC

Stray Blade v20230420 (+13 Trainer) [FutureX]

Text file description: 
Stray Blade v20230420 Plus +13 Trainer
___Hotkeys & Effects____
HOME         Active Trainer
Numpad1      Infinite Health
Numpad2      Infinite Energy/Stamina
Numpad3      Player: Super Speed
Numpad4      Player: Super Jump
Numpad5      Player: Set FoV
Numpad6      Mega Experience(100x)/Fast Level-Up
Numpad7      One Hit/Fast Kill
Numpad8      Infinite Berry
Numpad9      Infinite Items
Numpad0      Infinite Skill Points
Ctrl+1       Game: Super Speed
Ctrl+2       Game: Slow Motion
TELEPORT:
F1           Save Location
F2           Teleport
F3           Undo Teleport
Enjoy!
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__
Uploaded by FutureX
****://futurexgame.com
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__

