SUCCUBUS v30.12.2022 (+7 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Succubus v30122022 +7 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:........v30122022 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.................STEAM Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:..........No Chiptune Date:.............30. Dec 2022 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:..............................Succubus-Win64-Shipping.exe MD5 Hash:.................... CDA93ACC04AEC5713320400C470BC76A Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Infinite Health Num 1 One Hit Kill Num 2 Instant Fury Num 3 Infinite Power Num 4 Infinite Dash Num 5 +1.000 Human Souls Num 6 +1.000 Demon Souls @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats Num 5 / Num 6 - +1.000 Souls Activate your desired option and for example open your armory to see the effect... @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021