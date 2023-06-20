Time Wasters Early Access Build 826 (+21 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

June 20, 2023 - 11:52am
  • PC

Time Wasters Early Access Build 826 (+21 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
Time Wasters by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Ship
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Invincible
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Shields
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Boosts
# Enemies
	 NumPad5: Super Damage
# Gameplay
	 NumPad6: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Ship
	 Max Speed
	 Turn Speed
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
	 Current Shields
	 Max Shields
	 Boost Duration
	 Current Boosts
	 Max Boosts
# Player Progression
	 Current Level
	 Current Upgrade Points
# Player Currency
	 Current Gold Experience
# Space Cubes Upgrades
	 Total Space Cubes
	 Space Cubes Spent
	 Space Level
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

