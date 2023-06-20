- PC
Time Wasters Early Access Build 826 (+21 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]
Unlock more options including updates for this Time Wasters Trainer
Time Wasters by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Ship NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Invincible NumPad3: Unlimited Shields NumPad4: Unlimited Boosts # Enemies NumPad5: Super Damage # Gameplay NumPad6: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Ship Max Speed Turn Speed Current Health Max Health Current Shields Max Shields Boost Duration Current Boosts Max Boosts # Player Progression Current Level Current Upgrade Points # Player Currency Current Gold Experience # Space Cubes Upgrades Total Space Cubes Space Cubes Spent Space Level Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com
We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility. Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .
Add new comment