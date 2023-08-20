Tomb Raider (2013) v1.01.838.0 (+8 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Tomb Raider (2013) v1.01.0.0 +8 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:........v1.01.0.0 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.................STEAM Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:..........No Chiptune Date:.............11. Aug 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:...........................................TombRaider.exe MD5 Hash:.................... A4AACEC28E6D0467FEC4AFDDDBED6DB6 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 One Hit Kill Num 2 Unlimited Ammo Num 3 No Reload Num 4 9.999 Salvage Num 5 10 Skillpoints Num 6 +2.000 Experience Points Num 7 Higher Jump @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats Num 3 - No Reload When you use this cheat than you better activate unlimited ammo. Otherwise you'll run out of ammo. Num 4 - 9.999 Salvage Activate this option and open your inventory to see the effect... Num 6 - 10 Skillpoints Activate this option and open your inventory or go to a campfire to see the effect... @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021