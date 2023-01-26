Tortuga: A Pirate's Tale v0.1.46268 (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

January 26, 2023 - 3:49pm
  • PC

Tortuga: A Pirate's Tale v0.1.46268 (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
Tortuga - A Pirate's Tale by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Misc
	 NumPad1: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Resources
	 Grain
	 Fruits
	 wood
	 Bread
	 Sugar
	 Rum
	 Hemp
	 Ropes
	 Pipe
	 Cloth
	 Tobaco
	 Coffe
	 Cacao
	 Grog
	 Balls
	 Tools
	 Spices
	 Art
	 Sauerkraut
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
If the resource you're looking for doesn't shows up up in the editor then you have to buy it first then it will show up.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Support:
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
