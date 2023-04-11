Vampire Survivors (Unity Beta) (+22 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
Vampire Survivors by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: God Mode
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Coins
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Run Coins
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Lifetime Coins
	 NumPad6: Unlimited Total Coins
	 NumPad7: Increase Player Speed
	 NumPad8: Decrease Player Speed
	 NumPad9: Set Normal Player Speed
# Enemy
	 Multiply: Easy Kills
	 Add: Decrease Enemy Speed
	 Subtract: Increase Enemy Speed
	 Decimal: Freeze Enemies
	 Divide: Set Normal Enemy Speed
# Game
	 F1: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 EXP Multiplier
	 Player Level
	 Coins
	 Run Coins
	 Lifetime Coins
	 Total Coins
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Support:
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
Add new comment