Wall World v1.0.2.237 (+10 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Wall World by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Spider NumPad1: Invincible Spider Mining Bot # Hero NumPad2: Invincible Hero NumPad3: Super Speed # Mining NumPad4: Super Drill # Resources NumPad5: Super Add Items # Enemies NumPad6: No Small Drone Ground Attacks NumPad7: Freeze Boss Timer # Gameplay NumPad8: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Resources Dust Keys Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com