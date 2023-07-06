Wobbly Life (+4 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

July 6, 2023 - 6:31am
  • PC

Unlock more options including updates for this Wobbly Life Trainer

Text file description: 
Wobbly Life by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Super Move Speed
	 NumPad2: Super Jump
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Money
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 Game Speed
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Add new comment