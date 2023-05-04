Zed Zone (+26 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

May 4, 2023 - 1:41pm

Text file description: 
ZED ZONE by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Invulnerable
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Energy
	 NumPad4: No Fatigue
	 NumPad5: No Hunger
	 NumPad6: No Thirst
	 NumPad7: Unlimited Sanity
	 NumPad8: Unlimited AP
	 NumPad9: Keep Body Temp at 36c
	 Multiply: Unlimited Blood Volume
	 Add: Super Move Speed
	 Subtract: Unlimited Ammo
	 Decimal: No Reload
	 Divide: Unlimited Weapon Durability
	 F1: Super Weapon Damage
	 F2: Super Weapons Force
	 F3: Super Weapon Fire Range
	 F4: Zero Weapon Fire Noise
	 F5: Super Weapon Bullet Speed
	 F6: No Recoil
	 F7: Super Weapon Fire Interval
	 F8: No Weapon Jam
# Game
	 F9: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 Character Attr Point
	 Character Skill Point
	 Character Perk Point
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

