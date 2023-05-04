Zed Zone (+26 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

ZED ZONE by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Invulnerable NumPad2: Unlimited Health NumPad3: Unlimited Energy NumPad4: No Fatigue NumPad5: No Hunger NumPad6: No Thirst NumPad7: Unlimited Sanity NumPad8: Unlimited AP NumPad9: Keep Body Temp at 36c Multiply: Unlimited Blood Volume Add: Super Move Speed Subtract: Unlimited Ammo Decimal: No Reload Divide: Unlimited Weapon Durability F1: Super Weapon Damage F2: Super Weapons Force F3: Super Weapon Fire Range F4: Zero Weapon Fire Noise F5: Super Weapon Bullet Speed F6: No Recoil F7: Super Weapon Fire Interval F8: No Weapon Jam # Game F9: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Character Attr Point Character Skill Point Character Perk Point Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com