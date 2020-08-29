Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveal Trailer

Welcome to the brink.

The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – the direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops, the original that started it all.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will drop players into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. In a gripping single-player Campaign, players will descend into the dark center of a global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason, and Hudson, as well as a new cast of operatives to stop a plot decades in the making.

Beyond the campaign, Black Ops Cold War will deliver the next generation of Multiplayer and Zombies experiences, beginning with Worldwide Multiplayer Reveal On September 9.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on November 13,2020.