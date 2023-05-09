Chrono Odyssey Gameplay Trailer

May 9, 2023 - 2:44pm
- PC
- Console
Chrono Odyssey, Next-generation Open-world MMORPG
- Explore the breathtaking wilderness of "Setera," where an open-world full of life and constant changes awaits you.
- Engage in combat with challenging foes and hone your skills in attack, defense, dodging, and a range of unique abilities across six classes.
- Utilize the incredible power to manipulate time and space to your advantage, freezing time, rewinding events, and exploring further in ways you never thought possible.
- (Official Website) https://ChronoOdyssey.com
- (Official Twitter) https://twitter.com/ChronoOdyssey
#ChronoOdyssey #OpenWorld #MMORPG #Npixel
