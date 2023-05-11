DRIFTCE Launch Trailer

DRIFTCE is the definitive drifting simulation videogame, featuring gameplay elements from "Car Mechanic Simulator": the player tunes the car in his garage and then compete in drifting challenges on licensed drift circuits.

Take the car to your garage, where you can make major modifications to it. Customising the car, swapping various parts and performing crucial changes tangibly affects car’s performances and behaviours on the track. Replace engine, suspension and exhaust parts yourself to achieve the right performance for your driving style! Create a one of a kind car with visual tuning - change body kits, paint color and decals.

A simulative experience, carefully recreated to deliver the same feeling real drifters get. A fully immersive drifting simulation - with real licensed cars and tracks.