Fallout 76: Wastelanders Official Trailer

Play Wastelanders, a free expansion for Fallout 76, when it releases for Steam, Bethesda.net, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on April 7, 2020.

In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia. Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what's hidden in the mountains.

Wastelanders includes:

• New Main Quest - Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest, starting from the moment you leave Vault 76.

• Human NPCs - Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents.

• New Creatures and Gear - Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor.

• Choices and Reputation - Alter the fates of those you meet with dialogue trees. Decisions affect your standing with each faction through an all-new reputation system.