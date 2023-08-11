Tempest Rising Showcase 2023 Trailer

Attention, Commander! Code Red situation! Dynasty Forces are mounting a substantial assault on our perimeter. This is a major attack, and we need to be on high alert.

But that's not all, soldier! The time to act is NOW! The game is available for immediate deployment as of today, August 11th, and will remain accessible until August 28th, exclusively on the Steam platform. Take advantage of this crucial opportunity to immerse yourself in Tempest Rising.