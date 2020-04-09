Bleeding Edge

Achievements:

Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:

Certified (50 points): Play all the Tutorials.

Gnarly! (30 points): Equip a new board.

Custom Fittings (70 points): Make a new Mod build for any Fighter.

A Winner Is You (30 points): Win a match.

Dime In The Pocket (100 points): Play 10 online matches.

Fiddy (120 points): Get 50 Kills.

Hurt Locker (200 points): Deal 200,000 damage.

First Aid (200 points): Heal 200,000 HP.

Battery-Powered (100 points): Hand in 100 cells.

Territorial (100 points): Capture 50 objectives.