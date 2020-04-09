Bleeding Edge

April 9, 2020 - 7:45am
- PC
Achievements:
Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:
Certified (50 points): Play all the Tutorials.
Gnarly! (30 points): Equip a new board.
Custom Fittings (70 points): Make a new Mod build for any Fighter.
A Winner Is You (30 points): Win a match.
Dime In The Pocket (100 points): Play 10 online matches.
Fiddy (120 points): Get 50 Kills.
Hurt Locker (200 points): Deal 200,000 damage.
First Aid (200 points): Heal 200,000 HP.
Battery-Powered (100 points): Hand in 100 cells.
Territorial (100 points): Capture 50 objectives.
