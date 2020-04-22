All Helicopter Locations:

Around the map, there are 8 main locations where you can find a helicopter.

To Arklov Peak to the City Port of Verdansk, there are multiple locations.

Helicopter Locations:

- Grazna Bridge

- Gora Dam

- Arklove Peak Military Base

- Verdansk Hospital

- Downtown Tavorsk District

- Near the bank of City of Verdansk Port

- Zordaya Prison Complex

- BCH TV Station

Visit these locations to find Helicopters in Call of Duty Warzone. However, we

do suggest that you avoid using Helicopters in Call of Duty Warzone. There are

launchers in Warzone that can easily take down the chopper which means all of

your team can die instantly.