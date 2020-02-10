DJMAX RESPECT V

- PC
Tips & Tricks For Getting Started:
So you just started the game, saw that awesome intro and just entered in the main menu, where i’m going to start?
FREESTYLE: This mode is “the main mode”. all the songs are here and your goal is getting the best score/combo you can achieve.
AIR: This is like “arcade mode”, you play random songs. here you can learn to play easily because if the song is too hard for you, you can just press F4 and it will go autoplay
COLLECTION: Here are your stats, make sure to check the achievements while you play a bunch of songs. try to do all of them
RANKED: Unless you’re playing this game 24/7 this section doesn’t care,
Tips & Tricks:
Okay, we’re going FREESTYLE. what should i learn before?
Always check BPM before start. if bpm is 100 or less, try to change speed 3.0 or 2.5, for standard, play on 2.0, this is taste-like, so pick the speed you feel most confortable
You can filter songs by tiping the first letter. So if you type “B” you’ll go to “Beautiful Day”, if you type “R” you’ll go to “Ray of illuminati” and so on…
You can select what buttons do you want by pressing number buttons.
4 is 4 buttons, 6 is 6 buttons and so on…
You can move better with Page UP/Page DOWN because it jumps any locked song.
useful if you’re filtering songs by game instead of only playable.
There are 2 goals in freestyle. COMBO and SCORE. You can do both at the same time, score is aiming to 100% accuracy of the song, the game call it “Perfect Play”. Combo aims to get full combo, your goal is not miss any note.
For combo players, this tricks will make you get the FREESTLYE COMBO achievement unless you fail on purpose
If you fail a note, you can restart any song and you’ll get to the combo BEFORE
playing the song. so, for example, if you had 20.000 combo and you lose combo at 25.000, you can restart and it will go back to 20.000 instead of losing the combo. If the song is too hard for you, you can restart and JUST BEFORE SONG STARTS press select music option. make sure that no prompt asking you to reset your combo appears. if you do it correctly, you will get to select music screen with your latest combo.Some useful tricks
In settings (F10), change input layout if you have spanish keyboard because “ñ”
would be set as “;”
Change V-sync to 60fps/144fps, this would help to reduce game offsync, also change to fullscreen (you will need to do this everytime you play the game because it restarts to borderless windowed for now. it should be fixed soon)
Level Unlock Songlist:
This is the list made by Rocky Studio itself to show what songs do you unlock when level up.
You can unlock ALL SONGS just leveling up. you can do freestyle combo achievement to unlock higher level songs before, but every song can be unlocked just playing.
This is the song list and what level do you need to unlock that song.
LV.2 Only for you
LV.3 Memory of Beach
LV.4 Miles
LV.5 U.A.D
LV.6 SIN
LV.7 Hello Pinky
LV.8 Waiting for you
LV.9 End of the Moonlight
LV.10 Your Own Miracle
LV.11 quixotic
LV.12 Light House
LV.13 Good Bye
LV.14 The Obliterator
LV.15 Out Law
LV.16 Cherokee
LV.17 Beyond Yourself
LV.18 Astro Fight
LV.19 Another DAY
LV.20 Ray of Illuminati
LV.21 Memoirs
LV.22 Running girl
LV.23 Jupiter Driving
LV.24 Syriana
LV.25 glory day
LV.26 RED
LV.27 NB RANGER
LV.28 NB Rangers -Returns-
LV.29 NB POWER
LV.30 NB RANGER – Virgin Force
LV.31 ON
LV.32 plastic method
LV.33 Binary World
LV.34 Can We Talk
LV.35 WhiteBlue
LV.36 Child of Night
LV.37 ??? ??? 1? (Piano Concerto No.1)
LV.38 Negative Nature
LV.39 Armored Phantom
LV.40 Enemy Storm
LV.41 Fentanest
LV.42 The Feelings
LV.43 Rock Or Die
LV.44 Road Of Death
LV.45 Rolling On the Duck
LV.46 Remains of Doom
LV.47 Chrono Breakers
LV.48 Midnight Blood
LV.49 WHY
LV.50 BlackCat
LV.51 ~Live Mix~ (Ask to Wind ~Live Mix~) | FREESTYLE COMBO: 150.000
LV.52 Phantom Of Sky
LV.53 ?? ~Stay With Me~
LV.54 Catch Me
LV.55 Chain of Gravity
LV.56 Kung Brother
LV.57 FTR
LV.58 Mess it Up
LV.59 waiting for me
LV.60 Blythe
LV.61 Yo Creo Que Si
LV.62 Runaway
LV.63 Ya! Party!
LV.64 Showtime
LV.65 Don’t Die
LV.66 Para-Q
LV.67 DIVINE SERVICE
LV.68 Royal Clown
LV.69 Dreadnought
LV.70 Minus 3
LV.71 KILLER BEE
LV.72 MASAI
LV.73 Rocka-a-doodle-doo
LV.74 OPEN FIRE
LV.75 CnP
LV.76 SQUEEZE
LV.77 Secret Dejavu
LV.78 Minimal Life
LV.79 Sunset Rider
LV.80 HAMSIN
LV.81 Dream of You
LV.82 Lemonade
LV.83 (Taekwonburi)
LV.84 Triple Zoe
LV.85 Mulch
LV.86 Sunny Side ~Deepn’ Soul Mix~ | FREESTYLE COMBO: 200.000
LV.87 JBG
LV.88 Brain Storm
LV.89 Seeker | FREESTYLE COMBO: 250.000
LV.90 Enter The Universe
LV.91 KUDA
LV.92 A.I | FREESTYLE COMBO: 300.000
LV.93 Smoky Quartz
LV.94 OBLIVION ~Rockin’ Night Style~ | FREESTYLE COMBO: 400.000
LV.95 v o l d e n u i t
LV.96 SIN ~The Last Scene~
LV.97 STALKER
LV.98 We’re All Gonna Die | FREESTYLE COMBO: 500.000
LV.99 Nightmare
