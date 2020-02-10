DJMAX RESPECT V

Tips & Tricks For Getting Started:

So you just started the game, saw that awesome intro and just entered in the main menu, where i’m going to start?

FREESTYLE: This mode is “the main mode”. all the songs are here and your goal is getting the best score/combo you can achieve.

AIR: This is like “arcade mode”, you play random songs. here you can learn to play easily because if the song is too hard for you, you can just press F4 and it will go autoplay

COLLECTION: Here are your stats, make sure to check the achievements while you play a bunch of songs. try to do all of them

RANKED: Unless you’re playing this game 24/7 this section doesn’t care,

Tips & Tricks:

Okay, we’re going FREESTYLE. what should i learn before?

Always check BPM before start. if bpm is 100 or less, try to change speed 3.0 or 2.5, for standard, play on 2.0, this is taste-like, so pick the speed you feel most confortable

You can filter songs by tiping the first letter. So if you type “B” you’ll go to “Beautiful Day”, if you type “R” you’ll go to “Ray of illuminati” and so on…

You can select what buttons do you want by pressing number buttons.

4 is 4 buttons, 6 is 6 buttons and so on…

You can move better with Page UP/Page DOWN because it jumps any locked song.

useful if you’re filtering songs by game instead of only playable.

There are 2 goals in freestyle. COMBO and SCORE. You can do both at the same time, score is aiming to 100% accuracy of the song, the game call it “Perfect Play”. Combo aims to get full combo, your goal is not miss any note.

For combo players, this tricks will make you get the FREESTLYE COMBO achievement unless you fail on purpose

If you fail a note, you can restart any song and you’ll get to the combo BEFORE

playing the song. so, for example, if you had 20.000 combo and you lose combo at 25.000, you can restart and it will go back to 20.000 instead of losing the combo. If the song is too hard for you, you can restart and JUST BEFORE SONG STARTS press select music option. make sure that no prompt asking you to reset your combo appears. if you do it correctly, you will get to select music screen with your latest combo.Some useful tricks

In settings (F10), change input layout if you have spanish keyboard because “ñ”

would be set as “;”

Change V-sync to 60fps/144fps, this would help to reduce game offsync, also change to fullscreen (you will need to do this everytime you play the game because it restarts to borderless windowed for now. it should be fixed soon)

Level Unlock Songlist:

This is the list made by Rocky Studio itself to show what songs do you unlock when level up.

You can unlock ALL SONGS just leveling up. you can do freestyle combo achievement to unlock higher level songs before, but every song can be unlocked just playing.

This is the song list and what level do you need to unlock that song.

LV.2 Only for you

LV.3 Memory of Beach

LV.4 Miles

LV.5 U.A.D

LV.6 SIN

LV.7 Hello Pinky

LV.8 Waiting for you

LV.9 End of the Moonlight

LV.10 Your Own Miracle

LV.11 quixotic

LV.12 Light House

LV.13 Good Bye

LV.14 The Obliterator

LV.15 Out Law

LV.16 Cherokee

LV.17 Beyond Yourself

LV.18 Astro Fight

LV.19 Another DAY

LV.20 Ray of Illuminati

LV.21 Memoirs

LV.22 Running girl

LV.23 Jupiter Driving

LV.24 Syriana

LV.25 glory day

LV.26 RED

LV.27 NB RANGER

LV.28 NB Rangers -Returns-

LV.29 NB POWER

LV.30 NB RANGER – Virgin Force

LV.31 ON

LV.32 plastic method

LV.33 Binary World

LV.34 Can We Talk

LV.35 WhiteBlue

LV.36 Child of Night

LV.37 ??? ??? 1? (Piano Concerto No.1)

LV.38 Negative Nature

LV.39 Armored Phantom

LV.40 Enemy Storm

LV.41 Fentanest

LV.42 The Feelings

LV.43 Rock Or Die

LV.44 Road Of Death

LV.45 Rolling On the Duck

LV.46 Remains of Doom

LV.47 Chrono Breakers

LV.48 Midnight Blood

LV.49 WHY

LV.50 BlackCat

LV.51 ~Live Mix~ (Ask to Wind ~Live Mix~) | FREESTYLE COMBO: 150.000

LV.52 Phantom Of Sky

LV.53 ?? ~Stay With Me~

LV.54 Catch Me

LV.55 Chain of Gravity

LV.56 Kung Brother

LV.57 FTR

LV.58 Mess it Up

LV.59 waiting for me

LV.60 Blythe

LV.61 Yo Creo Que Si

LV.62 Runaway

LV.63 Ya! Party!

LV.64 Showtime

LV.65 Don’t Die

LV.66 Para-Q

LV.67 DIVINE SERVICE

LV.68 Royal Clown

LV.69 Dreadnought

LV.70 Minus 3

LV.71 KILLER BEE

LV.72 MASAI

LV.73 Rocka-a-doodle-doo

LV.74 OPEN FIRE

LV.75 CnP

LV.76 SQUEEZE

LV.77 Secret Dejavu

LV.78 Minimal Life

LV.79 Sunset Rider

LV.80 HAMSIN

LV.81 Dream of You

LV.82 Lemonade

LV.83 (Taekwonburi)

LV.84 Triple Zoe

LV.85 Mulch

LV.86 Sunny Side ~Deepn’ Soul Mix~ | FREESTYLE COMBO: 200.000

LV.87 JBG

LV.88 Brain Storm

LV.89 Seeker | FREESTYLE COMBO: 250.000

LV.90 Enter The Universe

LV.91 KUDA

LV.92 A.I | FREESTYLE COMBO: 300.000

LV.93 Smoky Quartz

LV.94 OBLIVION ~Rockin’ Night Style~ | FREESTYLE COMBO: 400.000

LV.95 v o l d e n u i t

LV.96 SIN ~The Last Scene~

LV.97 STALKER

LV.98 We’re All Gonna Die | FREESTYLE COMBO: 500.000

LV.99 Nightmare