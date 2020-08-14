Griftlands

- PC
How to Unlock Debug/Dev Menu:
Note: this is working with the released EA and Demo Version.
* Go to your game install folder.
* Open "data.zip" with winrar.
* Open scripts folder and extract main.lua.
* Open main.lua with notepad search this line "DEBUG = false,"
and replace it with "DEBUG = true,".
* Save and exit, insert the file into the zip file, override the
original, save and enjoy the dev menu.
Negotiation Brief Guide:
Guide to the Negotiation
Composure (typically purple cards) is defense for your resolve and your
arguments.
Influence comes from green cards, and lasts as long as it's not attacked
and destroyed by the opponent's arguments, or if it's not spent by card
abilities. To do this, you have to look at the red numbers above the icon
(signalling the opponents attack), and make sure you have the necessary
amount of composure to defend it.
I didn't use dominate much in my playthrough, but I think it also lasts
as an argument, as long as the opponent doesn't destroy it, and increases
the attack of red/hostility cards...
However, you also want to keep your resolve up (which serves as hp), so
you have to defend that too, along with the other argument icons, but
only if it's being targeted by the opponent... If the opponent attacks
something that has a resolve of 2, but you add 4 composure, it'll take 6
damage from the enemy to destroy. If the enemy targets it with an attack
of 8, the argument will be destroyed, and the left over 2 damage attacks
your resolve, unless you have composure there to defend it.
In most cases, the opponent's intents and possible damage is shown, unless
they have a special argument skill that hides their intent, which is when
you target that argument and try to destroy it with green or red attacks...
Otherwise, you use the shown information to defend your side of the
negotiation, though sometimes it's okay to take some damage if it means
attacking and destroying the opponent's possible arguments.
